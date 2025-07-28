Trio of arrests made after house party dispersed in Bulwell

Police arrested three suspects while breaking up a house party in Bulwell over the weekend.

Officers attended Henrietta Street on Saturday (July 26) evening following a disturbance at an address.

Response officers arrived around 7.45pm before shutting down a gathering that was going on at the property.

More than 100 people were dispersed, with attending officers subsequently making three arrests at the scene.

Two girls, aged 15 and 17, were both arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 17-year-old was additionally arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Inspector Paul Ferguson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We received multiple calls about this incident from the community, who were understandably concerned by the number of people in attendance and the high levels of noise.

“The officers who responded to the reports did a great job attending so quickly and dispersing the large crowds, with three arrests made for various offences.

“Violence and the type of antisocial behaviour on display in this incident will never be tolerated by this police force and will lead to action being taken.”