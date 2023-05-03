News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Two arrested after police stop suspected stolen van on M1 at Mansfield

Two people were arrested after a suspected stolen van was followed along the M1 motorway.

By John Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:14 BST

Police tracked the vehicle along the northbound carriageway before boxing it in and bringing to a controlled stop near Junction 29 at around 9.20am today (Wednesday).

Nobody was injured and no cars were damaged.

Read More
Beggar fined and banned from Mansfield Woodhouse supermarket
Police arrested two men after stopping a suspected stolen van on the M1Police arrested two men after stopping a suspected stolen van on the M1
Police arrested two men after stopping a suspected stolen van on the M1
Most Popular

Two men, aged 42 and 36, were arrested and taken to Mansfield police station.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely well executed stop involving multiple officers and staff from different forces.

“Our expert police drivers put in many hours of training to prepare for incidents just like this and certainly put that practice to good use this morning.”