Police tracked the vehicle along the northbound carriageway before boxing it in and bringing to a controlled stop near Junction 29 at around 9.20am today (Wednesday).

Nobody was injured and no cars were damaged.

Police arrested two men after stopping a suspected stolen van on the M1

Two men, aged 42 and 36, were arrested and taken to Mansfield police station.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely well executed stop involving multiple officers and staff from different forces.

