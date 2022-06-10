Two arrested as police foil Dispatch district burglary attempt

Officers were called to an address in Gautries Close at around 5.05pm on Thursday, June 9, following reports of a disturbance and two suspects were quickly found nearby.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

A man and a teenager have been arrested in connection with the incident

"The investigation is still in its early stages so we’d ask that anyone with any information which may assist us with our enquiries to please get in contact with us.

“Members of the public can have faith that reports of burglary will be taken seriously by the force, that they will be thoroughly investigated and that we will pursue those responsible.

“Burglary is an incredibly upsetting and impactful crime which can have not only a long-lasting effect for the victim, but the whole wider community too.

“That's why the force remains committed to tackling and reducing burglary and we will continue to do all we can to keep people safe and seek justice for victims.”