Two arrested by Nottinghamshire Police as part of County Lines investigation

Two people have been arrested by Nottinghamshire Police during a week of operations targeting County Lines operations.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and possession of Class A drugs after officers carried out a warrant in Bulwell on Thursday (16 May).

The arrests were part of a week of activity across the country targeting County Lines operations

Officers recovered a machete, four mobile phones, weighing scales and a small amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested in The Meadows, on Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, as part of the same investigation.

Both people were questioned and released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

County Lines is a national issue which involves the exploitation of vulnerable young people and adults by members of drug networks and gangs in order to move and sell drugs across the country.

The arrests in Nottinghamshire came during a week of law enforcement activity across the UK between 13-20 May, coordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre.