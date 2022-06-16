The 20-year-old victim required hospital treatment following the incident in Upper Parliament Street, in Nottingham city centre on Sunday, June 12.

The incident is being linked to an assault on a second woman, also in the Upper Parliament Street area, moments after the first assault.

Following extensive enquiries, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Two people have been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman in Nottingham

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence will not be tolerated in our city or county and that is why officers have been working hard to investigate the exact circumstances of what happened and to find those responsible.

“I am pleased to say we have now arrested two individuals in connection with the investigation and officers are questioning them about the incident.

“While I understand all reports of street violence cause concern, I would like to reassure people that we work with partners all year round so that people can enjoy a safe night out in Nottingham.

“This is demonstrated by the city recently retaining its Purple Flag status for a 12th successive year, which is awarded to places that offer an entertaining, diverse, safe and enjoyable night out.

“A tiny minority of people occasionally seek to spoil the enjoyment for others and we will not hesitate to take robust action against them.