Two arrests over ‘concocted’ car theft in Bestwood Village

A white Nissan Qashai was reported stolen from a property in Hill Road in the early hours of Monday, October 18.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s road crime team later located the vehicle on a driveway in Heanor.

Enquiries led to the team suspecting the theft had been concocted in order to make a fraudulent insurance claim.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Two men aged 22 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of staging a vehicle theft with the intention to defraud.

PC Dan Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police's road crime team, said: “We take insurance fraud really seriously and we investigate all reports we receive thoroughly.