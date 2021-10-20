Two arrests over ‘concocted’ car theft in Bestwood Village

Police investigating reports of a car theft in Bestwood Village have made two arrests.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:30 am

A white Nissan Qashai was reported stolen from a property in Hill Road in the early hours of Monday, October 18.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s road crime team later located the vehicle on a driveway in Heanor.

Enquiries led to the team suspecting the theft had been concocted in order to make a fraudulent insurance claim.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Two men aged 22 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of staging a vehicle theft with the intention to defraud.

PC Dan Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police's road crime team, said: “We take insurance fraud really seriously and we investigate all reports we receive thoroughly.

“Excellent police work has led to two arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”