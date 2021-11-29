A man and a woman have been charged and remanded in connection with the alleged incident which happened in Bancroft Street in Bulwell, at around 11.45pm on Thursday, November 25.

The victim suffered eye injuries and damage to her clothing.

Another woman was also allegedly assaulted, suffering multiple facial fractures and broken ribs, after she was reportedly punched in the face and kicked.

Following enquiries police arrested a man and a woman on Saturday, November 27 over the incident.

Gemma Plaskett, 34, of Bancroft Street in Bulwell, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) charged with throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to do grievous bodily harm and a second count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Arron Hamilton, 34, of Ripley in Derbyshire, was also set to appear charged with of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Chris Berryman, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports involving violence in our communities extremely seriously.