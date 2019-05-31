Two face trial for anti-fracking protest at Misson Springs

Two women will be tried for their alleged roles in an "anti-fracking" protest in Nottinghamshire.

Michelle Maddock, 48, of Myrtle Road, Sheffield, and Stephanie Robinson, 28, of South Close, Unstone, Dronfield, denied wilful obstruction of a highway, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged they obstructed Springs Road, Misson, on April 1.

They were both granted bail, on condition they don't enter a specifed area at Misson.

A trial will be held on August 29.

