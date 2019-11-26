Two men arrested as police cordon off house in Bulwell

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after they allegedly broke into a house to steal cannabis plants.

Policewere called to Cinderhill Road in Cinderhill at around 1.10am on 26 November 2019 following reports of a burglary.

It was reported by a member of the public that a group of men had thrown cannabis plants into a vehicle.

The vehicle then left the scene, but was immediately located by local response officers and then Operational Support officers.

The men then abandoned the van.

Following a pursuit on foot and searches in the area, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A police spokesman said: "Officers can confirm that cannabis was being grown in the property with electricity being by-passed.

"Officers remain at the scene whilst investigations continue."

The two men aged 29 and 26 remain in police custody.

If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident, call 101 quoting incident number 28 of 26 November 2019.