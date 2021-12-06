Two men arrested in Hucknall after police track down stolen car at Wigwam Lane industrial area

Officers went in search of the Jaguar XE after it was picked up on surveillance cameras in Hucknall shortly before 7pm on Sunday, December 5.

They caught up with the high-value sports saloon car and followed it to a yard in Wigwam Lane, where the vehicle stopped.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was then arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

He was further arrested a short time later for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

A 26-year-old man found at the yard was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Joanne Eaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers made the tactical decision to follow the vehicle and by doing so were able to make two arrests.