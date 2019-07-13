Two men have been arrested after police carried out a drugs raid

Nottinghamshire police have arrested two men after they conducted a drugs search at a property in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The drug warrant was executed at 3pm, on Thursday, July 11, a at the property on Forest Road.

Police forced entry into the property and arrested two men, aged 18 and 23, on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The two men have been released on police bail during an on-going investigation on the grounds they do not enter the Sutton-in-Ashfield area.

PC Nathan Robinson, from the Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “We are working alongside Ashfield District Council to ensure that the local community feels safe. We are dedicated to making the local area a better place and to taking drugs off the street.”

Anyone with concerns about drug-related activity can contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.