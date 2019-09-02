Two men robbed a man at knifepoint near Nottinghamshire golf course

A man was robbed at knifepoint by two men in Bulwell Forest.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following reports of a robbery.

The junction of Cantrell Road and St Albans Road

Officers were called to Bulwell Forest, Bulwell, at around 3pm on Tuesday, August 27, after reports of two men robbing a man at knifepoint.

It is believed that the men confronted the victim near the entrance to the golf course at the junction of Cantrell Road and St Albans Road before they took a large sum of cash from the victim as well as their phone and wallet.

If you have information that can aid officers in their investigation or witnessed the incident, contact 101 and quote incident number 523 of August 27.