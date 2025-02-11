Two suspected car thieves arrested in Bulwell after being tracked down by police dog
Officers were called to Main Street at about 4.30am on Sunday, February 9 after reports of attempted break-ins and immediately spotted fleeing suspects.
Police Dog Rambo was deployed and quickly chased down and detained one of the suspects.
Another, thinking better of a foot-race with the speedy Belgian Malinois, quickly gave himself up soon afterwards.
A screwdriver, gloves and hammer were recovered from the pair during a subsequent search.
Two boys, aged 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal.
Sgt Nicholas Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our general-purpose police dogs are trained to use their noses and their immense speed to bring suspects to heel and to keep the public safe.
“Our dogs and their handlers do an outstanding job to bring these skills to bear in different situations and all should be proud of their actions."