Two suspected car thieves arrested in Bulwell after being tracked down by police dog

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:57 BST
Two suspected teenage car thieves were arrested in Bulwell after being sniffed out by a police dog.

Officers were called to Main Street at about 4.30am on Sunday, February 9 after reports of attempted break-ins and immediately spotted fleeing suspects.

Most Popular

Police Dog Rambo was deployed and quickly chased down and detained one of the suspects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another, thinking better of a foot-race with the speedy Belgian Malinois, quickly gave himself up soon afterwards.

Police dog Rambo helped track down two suspected teenage car thieves in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Policeplaceholder image
Police dog Rambo helped track down two suspected teenage car thieves in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A screwdriver, gloves and hammer were recovered from the pair during a subsequent search.

Two boys, aged 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal.

Sgt Nicholas Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our general-purpose police dogs are trained to use their noses and their immense speed to bring suspects to heel and to keep the public safe.

“Our dogs and their handlers do an outstanding job to bring these skills to bear in different situations and all should be proud of their actions."

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice