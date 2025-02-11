Two suspected car thieves arrested in Bulwell after being tracked down by police dog

Two suspected teenage car thieves were arrested in Bulwell after being sniffed out by a police dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Main Street at about 4.30am on Sunday, February 9 after reports of attempted break-ins and immediately spotted fleeing suspects.

Police Dog Rambo was deployed and quickly chased down and detained one of the suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another, thinking better of a foot-race with the speedy Belgian Malinois, quickly gave himself up soon afterwards.

Police dog Rambo helped track down two suspected teenage car thieves in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A screwdriver, gloves and hammer were recovered from the pair during a subsequent search.

Two boys, aged 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal.

Sgt Nicholas Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our general-purpose police dogs are trained to use their noses and their immense speed to bring suspects to heel and to keep the public safe.

“Our dogs and their handlers do an outstanding job to bring these skills to bear in different situations and all should be proud of their actions."