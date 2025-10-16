Two teenagers arrested after stabbing near Highbury Vale tram stop

Detectives have made two arrests following a stabbing near a tram stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy suffered stab wounds after being assaulted along a footpath close to Highbury Vale tram stop on October 14

Thankfully the victim’s injuries were not life threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He reported being with a friend when three males approached them and tried to rob them.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the stabbing near Highbury Vale tram stop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A scuffle broke out, during which the 16-year-old was stabbed with a knife.

His friend was assaulted but not wounded.

Officers have been conducting forensic, door-to-door and CCTV investigations in the area.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, have now been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Robert Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know this incident caused concern in the neighbourhood so I’m pleased we can share this update.

“Dedicated teams of officers have been working hard using all the investigative tools at our disposal and neighbourhood teams have also been deployed on additional patrols.

“We’re grateful to those who have already provided information but would urge anyone else who can assist to get in touch without delay.

“Violent incidents like this will never be tolerated in our city and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure those carrying knives and using knives are caught and prosecuted.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 759 of 14 October 2025, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.