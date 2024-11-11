Two teenagers arrested following Hucknall firearm investigation
Officers were alerted to the incident in Central Avenue, Hucknall, shortly after 5.45pm on November 8.
Searches were swiftly carried out by teams on the ground and by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) fixed-wing plane.
Following further inquiries a man aged 19, and 17-year-old boy were later arrested around 6.30pm in the Bestwood area, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
The 17-year-old was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Both suspects have since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Chief Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers assisted by NPAS quickly attended to these reports and successfully arrested two suspects.
“Following searches, no firearm was found and I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the community.
"I want to ask anyone with information about the incident to call us on 101, quoting incident number 590 of 8 November, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”