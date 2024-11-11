Two teenagers arrested following Hucknall firearm investigation

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 09:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teenagers have been arrested after police were called to reports of someone believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Officers were alerted to the incident in Central Avenue, Hucknall, shortly after 5.45pm on November 8.

Searches were swiftly carried out by teams on the ground and by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) fixed-wing plane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following further inquiries a man aged 19, and 17-year-old boy were later arrested around 6.30pm in the Bestwood area, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Police were called to Central Avenue in Hucknall afters reports of someone believed to be in possession of a firearm. Photo: GooglePolice were called to Central Avenue in Hucknall afters reports of someone believed to be in possession of a firearm. Photo: Google
Police were called to Central Avenue in Hucknall afters reports of someone believed to be in possession of a firearm. Photo: Google

The 17-year-old was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Read More
Narrow escape for customer after firework let off in Hucknall shop

Both suspects have since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Chief Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers assisted by NPAS quickly attended to these reports and successfully arrested two suspects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following searches, no firearm was found and I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the community.

"I want to ask anyone with information about the incident to call us on 101, quoting incident number 590 of 8 November, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice