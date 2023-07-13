News you can trust since 1904
Two teenagers arrested in Hucknall after police track down stolen car

Persistent police work ensured two suspects were arrested when a car was taken during a burglary.
By John Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

Response officers attended Grasmere Close, Hucknall, after receiving reports a house on the street had been broken into.

Multiple sets of keys and a wallet were taken from inside the property, with one of the keys used to unlock and steal a car parked outside.

Shortly after receiving that original call on Saturday, July 8, at 3.30am, police were scouring the area when they spotted a car matching the stolen vehicle’s description.

Police have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of burglary after a car was stolen in Hucknall. Photo:Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of burglary after a car was stolen in Hucknall. Photo:Nottinghamshire Police
After following it to Wigwam Lane, the car pulled up and two people were seen to abandon the vehicle and then flee from the scene.

A search was then carried out of the surrounding area, with support from the force’s dog section.

However, this was unsuccessful until about an hour after the car was abandoned, when two suspects wearing balaclavas were seen walking along a footpath to the rear of a Hucknall timber yard.

The two suspects tried to escape on foot again, but were quickly caught and detained.

Two 16-year-old boys were both subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great example of our officers working together to follow up different lines of inquiry and ultimately get a positive result.

“Thanks to the persistence and patience shown by officers from our response and operational support teams, including our dog section, we were able to track down and arrest two suspects connected to a house burglary.

“We were also able to recover a stolen vehicle that was taken during the break-in to its owner, which is obviously fantastic.

“Burglary is a horribly invasive crime that can have a real, longstanding impact on victims, so we are pleased to have been able to provide a positive resolution in this case.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into this incident, so we’d ask anyone who has any information that could assist us to call the police on 101, quoting incident 124 of July 8, 2023.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”