Two teens in court after Bulwell supermarket fight in which boy was injured by a knife

Two teenagers have appeared in court after a fight in a supermarket in which a boy was injured by a knife.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the Tesco Extra store, in Jennison Street, Bulwell, at around 9.10pm on December 18, following reports that a brawl was taking place.

Officers arrived at the scene quickly and three suspects were arrested inside the store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A further three suspects were tracked down in woodland nearby after a police helicopter was deployed.

Two teeangers appeared in court following a fight at a Bulwell supermarket. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with affray and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

They have both been remanded in custody until their next appearance at the same court on January 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One teenager suffered an injury to his thumb with a knife and received first aid treatment during the incident.

Four other boys, aged 14, 16, 16 and 17, who were arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have worked hard to charge these two boys and place them before the courts.