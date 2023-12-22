Two teens in court after Bulwell supermarket fight in which boy was injured by a knife
Police were called to the Tesco Extra store, in Jennison Street, Bulwell, at around 9.10pm on December 18, following reports that a brawl was taking place.
Officers arrived at the scene quickly and three suspects were arrested inside the store.
A further three suspects were tracked down in woodland nearby after a police helicopter was deployed.
Two boys, aged 15 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with affray and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 20.
The 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
They have both been remanded in custody until their next appearance at the same court on January 17.
One teenager suffered an injury to his thumb with a knife and received first aid treatment during the incident.
Four other boys, aged 14, 16, 16 and 17, who were arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail.
Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have worked hard to charge these two boys and place them before the courts.
“We understand how upsetting this incident could have been for shoppers who were inside the store at the time so hope our response provide some reassurance.”