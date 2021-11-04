Untaxed and uninsured vehicle seized by police in Hucknall
Police in Hucknall have continued their crackdown on motoring offences by seizing a car they discovered had no tax or insurance.
The vehicle was spotted while officers were out on patrol on the evening of Wednesday, November 3 and was immediately seized and taken off the streets.
An Ashfield police spokesperson said: “Should the owner wish to know where the vehicle has been recovered to, we’d be happy to have a chat with them about their lack of insurance and tax.”