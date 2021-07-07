UPDATE: Bulwell man remanded into custody on murder charge
A Bulwell man has appeared in court in Wolverhampton charged with murder.
James McGhee, 27, from Stanstead Avenue, was arrested last week, along with another man, as part of West Midlands Police’s investigations, following the discovering of a man’s body at an industrial estate in Rowley Regis.
The victim was named as Carl Woodall, a 44-year-old, a father-of-five, who died from multiple injuries, a post-mortem revealed.
McGhee appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, July 5 and was remanded into custody to appear in court again for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 3.
The other man arrested, who is aged 68, has been released from police custody under investigation while enquiries continue.