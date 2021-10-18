UPDATE: Car recovered by police in Kimblerley is not the one stolen in early-morning Hucknall raid

Police were in the Kimberley area on Thursday, October 14, searching for a Ford Fiesta which had been reported as stolen and, after looking in a car park in Ruislip Close, they were able to locate and recover it.

However, the car is not the same one that was reported stolen from Charles Street in Hucknall on the same day – meaning the agony of waiting for it to hopefully be found goes on for its owner.

A man and a woman have been arrested after the vehicle was found in Kimberley.

Police recovered the vehicle from a car park in Kimberley. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

James Clark, 31, of Honiton Road, Aspley, has since been charged with handling stolen goods and remanded in custody.

The woman, who was detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and possession of a Class B drug, has since been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cars are an essential part of people’s day-to-day life and when one is stolen it can have a huge impact on the owner.

“We are committed to investigating these incidents, aiming to return stolen vehicles to their rightful owner.