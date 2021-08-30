UPDATE: police appeal after driver 'puts lives at risk' during high-speed chase in Hucknall

Residents suggest there was a chase and a collision in the early hours of the morning

Dozens of households were woken by the sounds of a police helicopter just after midnight on Bank Holiday Monday (August 30).

Mystery initially surrounded the exact details of what went on in the Watnall Road, Ruffs Drive, Laughton Crescent and Robin Hood Drive area of the town.

But the helicopter was circling the area for more than an hour and the specialist police drone could also be seen.

Residents took to social media in a bid to find out what had happened.

One person said that Laughton Crescent was blocked off and there were police and police dogs at the scene.

Other reports suggested there were sounds of screeching tyres amid a chase that ended with a collision between a vehicle and a police car.

Inspector Tim Ringer, from Nottinghamshire Police said: “Police were involved in a high-speed pursuit just after midnight last night after a car failed to stop. The vehicle was driving dangerously at excessive speeds.

“The car was eventually stopped on Robin Hood Drive through a proactive tactical pursuit manoeuvre, which led to a slight collision with a police car. There are no reported injuries.

“The offender then fled the scene and ran into nearby gardens. Officers continued the chase on foot, aided by the police drone and helicopter to locate the driver and enquiries are on-going.

“This kind of situation is reckless and dangerous and puts lives in danger and we will always take evasive action to prevent further risk to life.

“If anyone has any information relating to the incident please contact 101, quoting incident 12 of 30 August 2021.”