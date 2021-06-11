UPDATE: Police respond to Portaloo fire incident in Hucknall

Residents reported being woken by a loud explosion early in the morning of Saturday, June 5 and then looking out of their windows to see what some thought were bins on fire and calling the fire service.

Nottinghamshire Fire Service later confirmed that it was a Portaloo outside a property that was being renovated that had been on fire.

Angry residents said it was the second such incident in as many weeks and demanded better security around the area.

The incident saw a Portaloo on fire outside a property on Albert Street. Photo: Andy Cole

They were backed up by Coun John Wilmott, who represents the area on Ashfield District Council, who called for more police patrols in the area.

And now, Mark Dickson, neighbourhood policing inspector for Ashfield has said the police will step up their presence around the area.

He said: “Whilst we received no direct calls reporting this particular incident, we are aware and additional patrols are ongoing in the area to offer reassurance to residents.