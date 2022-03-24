The incident happened on Saturday, March 12 between 6.30am anf 7.30am.

The Vauxhall Vivaro van was parked in a layby on Whyburn Lane and had all front windows smashed, all four tyres popped and the rear lights smashed.

Overnight between Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, in Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, the tyre of a Vauxhall Mokka was stabbed whilst parked outside a property.

Police are appealing for information after a van was vandalised in Hucknall

At 3.30am on Sunday, March 13, in Sabina Road, Hucknall, a Surron Light Bee electric motorbike was stolen from a garage by three males wearing scarves and masks.

Between 11.10pm on Wednesday, March 9 and 7.30am Thursday, March 10, in Beacon Hill Drive, Hucknall, an insecure Vauxhall Corsa parked on a driveway was entered and a small amount of cash was stolen.

Between 8.30pm on Wednesday March 9 and 10.30am on Thursday, March 10 in Springfield Road, Hucknall ,a white Volvo parked on a driveway was entered but nothing was stolen

At about 1.50pm on Friday 11 March at the Health Centre on Curtis Street, Hucknall, a white Vauxhall Corsa had a front side window smashed and a purse taken, possibly by a male in black clothing.

At 2.20pm on Tuesday, March 15, in Laburnum Grove, Hucknall, a Vauxhall Astra had a side window smashed and a bag stolen, possibly by three males seen nearby.