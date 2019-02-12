Vandals set fire to fly tip in Bulwell

Vandals set fire to a fly tip in Bulwell at the weekend.

The incident happened just before 8pm on Sunday at Bulwell Hall Park.

Police tried to put out the blaze with their on-board extinguishers but this was not enough to damp the fire down.

Firefighters then attended and extinguished the blaze.

A spokesperson for Bulwell Police said: "This highlights how even a small fire can easily get out of hand and we would urge all residents of Bulwell to contact the council in relation to fly tipping, to get them removed quickly to avoid any further situations like this reoccurring."