Vandals smash windows at popular Hucknall venue

Police are appealing for information after a several windows were smashed at the Engine Rooms site – formerly the Rolls-Royce Leisure Suite – on Watnall Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 12.30am and 6.30am Saturday, November 30.

Police report that 20 windows at the site were smashed but no attempt was made to gain entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft, robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in and around Hucknall.

Police are appealing for information after windows were smashed at the Engine Rooms leisure suite on Watnall Road. Photo: Google

Overnight between Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30, four fence panels were stolen from a front garden in Croft Avenue, Hucknall after another fence panel previously been stolen from the same address in the early hours of Tuesday, November 26.

Around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 30, man withdrawing money from the ATM outside Morrisons Daily on Portland Road, Hucknall was pushed aside by a male who stole the money and ran off.

Some time on the evening on Thursday, November 28, a stone was thrown at a window of a property in Chestnut Grove, Hucknall causing damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 7.46pm on Monday, December 2, on Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, all the windows on two vehicles were smashed – a silver Volkswagen Golf Plus SE-7 and a gold Ford Tourneo Connect.

At 6.12pm on Friday, November 29, there was a report of three males, all in their early teens, two around 5ft 2in tall, the third much taller and of stockier build, kicking all the front door in a row of houses on Field Avenue, Christchurch Road, Hucknall.

At 5.49pm on Friday, November 29, there was a report of things being thrown at a property on Polperro Way, Hucknall, as well as someone banging on the windows.

Around 5pm on Tuesday, December 3, there was a report of a group of eight youths throwing apples at houses on Salterford Road, Hucknall – there were reports of children throwing apples at a house on the same road on Saturday, November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information relating to any of these incidents, please email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.