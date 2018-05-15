VIDEO: Student officers from Notts Police give something back to community

Student officers from Nottinghamshire Police have spent the last two days working in the gardens at Nottinghamshire Hospice.

As part of their 18-week training programme, cohort AA have spent their final few days as student officers giving something back to the community and offering their time to a charity that is very close to the force's heart, having raised thousands of pounds for them in the past.

Eight officers helped out on Monday and nine officers were involved today (Tuesday).

The cohort, which is made up of ex-teachers, lifeguards, security guards, engineers and special constables, have been weeding, digging, shearing and mowing the gardens at the hospice.Dave, Joe, Dan, Josh, Poppy, Connor, Robin, Kieran and Carl will be joined by the rest of their cohort, their families and the Chief Constable on Friday for the passing out parade, before their first response shift starts on Monday.

Student officer Josh said: "It’s something that is quite close to my heart as a hospice helped out my Nan and Grandad. It’s giving something back to the community beyond policing; it’s really nice to be here.”

Anita Harris, Head of Fundraising for Nottinghamshire Hospice said: “It’s really important for the hospice, in practical terms, to gain support from our partners, particularly the police. But it’s also just as important for our patients to see people around in the gardens, so that they know that the community, in one way or another, is supporting them as they go through such a difficult time. ”