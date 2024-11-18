Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A violent abuser has been jailed for repeatedly assaulting his former partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Wood, aged 28, was arrested in July this year after his victim told a third party about his behaviour.

Nottinghamshire Police were then informed of a series of assaults dating back to November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after his arrest, Wood flouted a court order put in place to protect her and prevent future contact.

Jordan Wood. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

He was jailed for a month a short time later before pleading guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (November 14), Wood, of Spruce Gardens, Bulwell, was jailed for two years and four months.

He was also handed a restraining order forbidding future contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Parminder Ahluwalia, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim in this case was understandably extremely fearful of her abuser and showed a great deal of courage to confide in officers about what had happened to her.

“This kind of domestic abuse is extremely distressing for victims who often feel trapped and fearful about what will happen if they ask us for help.

“We’re here to help end those abusive relationships and protect victims from harm – so I encourage anyone experiencing similar violence to come forward and speak to us.”