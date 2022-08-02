Andrew Wells, 32, of Radley Square, had argued on the phone with his victim, who was carrying out work at a commercial premises on Market Place in Huthwaite.

Wells then attended the location later that day on January 6 this year and continued his dispute with his workmate outside.

Moments later Wells suddenly lunged at him with a knife and stabbed him twice in the midriff.

Wells was jailed for four and a half years for the attack. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The victim, a man in his thirties, needed surgery to repair extensive abdominal injuries.

Wells then fled the scene after the attack but later called the police to hand himself in.

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at Nottingham Crown Court on April 11.

Appearing at the same court for sentencing on August 1 Wells was jailed for four years and six months, and handed a restraining order.

A statement from the victim was read out in court.

He said: “At the time I was in hospital, I was worried that I would never see my children again.

"I was surrounded by doctors and didn’t know what was going to happen.

“Since the incident, my general day-to-day activities are now a struggle, even putting my socks on.

"This upsets me as it has taken some of my independence away.

“It is even hard for my children to hug me without it hurting.

"Although I have come through this now and feel as though I am making progress and dealing with my emotions better, I can’t get the time back which I have lost.”

Judge Nigel Godsmark QC, added: “Whatever might have transpired in the phone conversation, this attack was effectively immediate and involved a degree of pre-meditation.

“You went there with the intention of stabbing him and caused him what I’d consider to be a grave injury.”

Detective Constable Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious and wholly unnecessary assault that left the victim with very significant and traumatic injuries.

“Unsurprisingly, this incident has had a very severe impact on him physically and emotionally, and I am pleased justice has now been served.