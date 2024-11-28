Violent criminal caught after smashing into parked cars in Bulwell is jailed

A violent burglar who was caught when a police chase ended with him ploughing into two parked cars in Bulwell, has been jailed for more than 20 years.

A violent criminal who barged his way into the homes of multiple victims before robbing and assaulting them has been jailed for more than 20 years.

Martin McDonagh, aged 51, repeatedly targeted older, more vulnerable victims and on one occasion a woman living alone with her children.

He carried out a series of robberies on homes and shops in February and March this year, as well as robbing a terrified Derbyshire woman with another man last year while her baby was in a cot in the next room.

Martin McDonagh was jailed for more than 20 years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Each of the homeowners he targeted were threatened with weapons while he ransacked their properties for items.

McDonagh was eventually caught on May 18 after a lengthy police pursuit through Nuthall and Kimberley ended when he smashed into two cars in Bulwell.

McDonagh, formerly of Hucknall Road, Basford, was charged with, and pleaded guilty, to a catalogue of different offences.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on November 27, he was categorised as a dangerous offender and given an extended 27 year sentence – 22 years in custody with an extended five year licence period.

He was, his defence counsel said, extremely remorseful for his actions which had been driven by his addiction to drugs.

DI Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “McDonagh was very clearly a danger to the public.

“I am pleased he has now been held to account and that the public will be protected from him for a very long time to come."