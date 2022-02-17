Volunteers needed to help police catch speeding drivers in Dispatch district
Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for new volunteers to come forward and join the anti-speeding campaign in Bulwell and Bulwell Forest.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:11 am
Posting on its Facebook page, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “Are you fed up with speeding motorists on our roads?
“Are you interested in joining the local speedwatch scheme?
"Do you have some spare time to volunteer?
"We provide full training and you will always be with other volunteers.”
For more information, email [email protected] or call 07342 071005.