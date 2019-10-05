Wanted man arrested at Hucknall's Premier Inn

Police have arrested a wanted man at the Premier Inn in Hucknall this morning (October 5).

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and criminal damage at around 9.40am

His arrest comes after police issued a witness appeal relating to a robbery which happened at the Tesco store in Top Valley Drive, in Top Valley, during the early hours of yesterday.

It also follows a report of cars being damaged in Latimer Close, Nottingham, during the early hours of yesterday.

Detective Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Every violent crime is treated extremely seriously by Nottinghamshire Police.

"We respond swiftly and robustly when it happens, investigate thoroughly and do everything we can to proactively reduce violence.

"This man will remain in custody while we carry out further enquiries."