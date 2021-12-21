Posting on their Facebook page, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “Some of these thefts have included securely locked mobility scooters whereby locks have been removed and insecure mobility scooters.

“Please be aware of this increase and if possible secure your mobility scooter within your property, take photos of your scooter and make note of any serial numbers as this will help officers to return any that may be found and seized.

Do not leave any valuables on show or any items of value on show in your gardens.

