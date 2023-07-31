Watch armed police swoop to arrest dangerous suspect in Nottinghamshire on Police Interceptors tonight

The fast-paced operation in the Bestwood area sees highly-trained officers arrest a suspect in the street who is found to be in possession of a carrier bag containing a sawn-off shot gun and ammunition.

The incident, caught on dash-cam footage, shows how seriously firearms offences are treated in Nottinghamshire and shines a light on the exhaustive investigative work that goes on to remove lethal firearms from our streets and nip the use of firearms in the bud at the earliest opportunity.

True to style, the latest episode of Police Interceptors also features officers involved in a pursuit of a dangerous driver in the Carlton area who fails to stop, drives over the speed limit and through red lights and overtakes a vehicle on a blind bend causing its driver to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

Footage shows the offender’s shocking driving leading up to an officer tackling the suspect to the floor after he got out of the car and tried to run off.

Police teamwork brings the incident to a safe conclusion and the driver is placed in cuffs as he faces up to the repercussions of his actions.

Meanwhile, it’s an early start for Operation Reacher officers who surprise a suspected drug dealer after executing a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in Mansfield.

Officers suspect the man has tried to hide evidence and as they help him stand up from the bed he is in, a concealed packet of suspected class A drugs drops from the shorts he is wearing, right in front of the search team.

He is duly arrested, and more drugs and paraphernalia are also found within the address.