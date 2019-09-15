WATCH: Mother of murdered Bulwell teenager speaks out ahead of Nottinghamshire knife amnesty

The mother of a murdered Bulwell teenager has urged people to live positive knife-free lives, as Nottinghamshire Police takes part in a national knife crime operation.

The Force is holding a knife amnesty with the support of a range of community partners and will be showcasing the work it does all year round to tackle knife crime, as part of Operation Sceptre from tomorrow (Monday, September 16) until Sunday, September 22.

Watch the video above.

Keishaye Steede, whose 17-year-old son Lyrico Steede was fatally stabbed in Bulwell in February 2018, is supporting the drive by speaking out on violence.

She said: "It is people who kill people and if they have any problems with something that's going on or they feel unsafe they need to talk to somebody because ending a life or getting in trouble for carrying a knife or gun or whatever could really destroy your life, forever.

"I would just say to get your education, stop listening to all that 'trap music', stop writing music that is 'dissing' each other and try to be more positive.

"A positive life is a happy life."

Keishaye Steede has urged others not to carry knives.

Kasharn Campbell, 19, who has no fixed address, and Christian Jameson, 18, of Kirkbride Court, Chilwell, were given mandatory life sentences in January 2019 after being found guilty of Lyrico's murder. Campbell was locked up for 20 years and 37 days while Jameson was given 16 years and 36 days.

A 17-year-old boy - who cannot be identified - and Remmell Miller-Campbell, 18, of Sneinton Boulevard, were found guilty of manslaughter. The 17-year-old received a sentence of seven-and-a-half years and Miller-Campbell was given nine years in custody.

A 16-year-old girl, who was also found guilty of manslaughter, was locked up for her six years.

During the knife amnesty, people are encouraged to drop off their unwanted knives at an amnesty bin at 25 police stations, partner agency and community building receptions across Nottinghamshire without fear of prosecution for doing so.

It is a chance for people to play their own individual part in making their own communities safer by preventing weapons from falling into the hands of criminals.

As well as the amnesty, Nottinghamshire Police will this week showcase a range of activities that it engages in all year round in its efforts to tackle knife crime, including educational workshops for schoolchildren, community weapons sweeps and proactive operations.

For details of all the amnesty bin locations, visit the force's website.