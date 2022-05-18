One of the determined officers involved in the chase described it as ‘one of the worst examples of dangerous driving she had ever seen’ as she and fellow cops had to use their range of skills to bring the late-night incident to a safe conclusion.

The officers’ abilities are put to the test in tonight’s (Wednesday) brand new episode of Police Interceptors on Channel 5 as they follow the car after it was first spotted during a stormy night in Watnall.

Superintendent Claire Rukas, who leads the force’s Operational Support department, said: “This incident really highlights the perils of dangerous driving and how far some suspects will go to in a bid to try and avoid capture by police.

Catch all the action on Police Interceptors on Channel 5 tonight

“It was dark and the driving conditions were very poor. It had been raining and the roads were all wet.

"Most of the roads the car was driven along were residential streets with a 30mph limit.

It reached speeds far in excess of that, putting other people’s safety at risk as well as the driver's.

“One of our officers involved in the pursuit described it as ‘one of the worst examples of dangerous driving she had ever seen’.”

Officers indicated for the car to stop but the driver sped away and a pursuit was authorised.

The cops used all of their training as they followed the car from a safe distance as it hurtled along into Hucknall and continued to fail to stop in a residential area.

The vehicle was seen to veer onto the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing other vehicles, and went through red traffic lights as the chase continued.

After about seven minutes of the pursuit, the car came to a stop.

Officers arrested a man a short time later.

Supt Rukas added: “Driving in such a dangerous manner is totally unacceptable.

"It poses a massive threat to the safety of other road users and pedestrians, potentially putting lives at risk, as well as putting the drivers themselves in danger.

“That’s why it was so vital that our specially-trained officers used all of their skills, while remaining at a safe distance, to try bring this pursuit to a stop as soon as possible to keep people safe.

“Thanks to a great team effort officers managed to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“It just goes to show how we will always do everything in our power and use all available resources to protect people from harm.

"I also hope it sends a strong message to anyone who drives dangerously or drives off from us in such a way that we are committed to keeping our roads safe and it’s just a matter of time before our highly-skilled officers will catch up with them.”

A man was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

As well as this, tonight’s episode also sees officers uncover an illegal cannabis grow in a house and stop vehicles believed to be connected to drug dealing and criminality.