Watnall motorbike theft suspect caught and arrested by police dog and handler

A police dog and handler have been praised for an ‘exemplary bit of work’ after a suspected motorcycle thief was tracked over open ground, chased across a field and safely detained.

Officers were called after a member of the public spotted two suspected stolen motorcycles in the possession of three men.

The caller’s suspicion had been roused as neither bike had number plates attached, and one was being wheeled along Common Lane, Watnall, on August 23.

Police Dog Seth tracked and detained the suspect. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PD Seth and his handler arrived in the area a short time later and began a search along a gravel track marked by suspicious tire tracks.

Seth – attached to his long lead – soon picked up a trail and led his handler a long way up the path before spotting the suspects and both motorcycles in situ.

As the suspects fled on foot, Seth was released across an open field and soon caught up with one of them – keeping him detained on the floor as his handler caught up.

An 18-year-old was man arrested on suspicion of theft and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Both stolen bikes were recovered.

Sgt Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an exemplary bit of work by both dog and hander, who tracked targets over a significant distance before finding exactly what they were looking for.

“Seth, a two year-old Belgian Malinois, is still a relatively new dog but has proven himself again and again to be an exceptional tracker.

“When required, he also has all the pace, power and bravery required to chase and detain anyone we need him to.”