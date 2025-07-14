Wedding rings and precious jewelley stolen in Hucknall robbery

Wedding rings and rings with diamonds and rubies were among items stolen after burglars ransacked a Hucknall home.

The incident happened between 4.50pm and 6.55pm on Friday, July 4 at a property on West Terrace.

A back gate lock was was broken and a kitchen window left part open was used to gain entry.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen including, two gold wedding rings, two gold engraved watches, a gold chain, gold Belcher Bracelet, 16 rings – some set with diamonds and rubies – and cash from a purse.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was robbed on West Terrace. Photo: Google

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information on this and other recently reported incidents in Hucknall.

At 7.02am on Thursday, July 3, there was a report that a Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro motorbike had been stolen from a locked garage on Tiverton Close – chains to the front and back wheels had been cut and the bike was fitted with a steering lock and immobiliser so would have had to be pushed.

Between 9.30am and 10.20am on Sunday, July 6, a red and black electric bike with three spoke wheels and a black box under the seat, was stolen from outside Tesco Extra on Ashgate Road after the securing lock was cut and left behind.

Between 7am and 7.05am on Monday, a grey Cube Nuride 625 electric bike, fitted with a water bottle and saddle bag, was stolen from outside the boathouse at Woodall Lake on Blenheim Lane when the owner nipped inside for a moment – the thief was a white male, in his 20s with short hair, a beard, wearing a black top with white stripes down the arms, light jeans and black trainers.

Between 8pm on Tuesday, July 8 and 8am on Wednesday, July 9, four wicker hanging baskets and eight hanging wall planters were stolen from Barbara Square.

At 8.19pm on Friday, July 4 in Antonia Drive, a male on a mobility scooter near the football field on Kenbrook Road, was approached by two males and three females, all aged between 14 and 16 years-old, who kicked and damaged the back of the scooter.

At 7.57pm on Friday, July 4, a white male on a white bike, with a bare chest, short build and t-shirt around his waist, smashed the window and glass in the door of The Beauty Clinic’ on Hayden Lane before riding off towards Papplewick Lane.

At 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 8 the door of house on Brookside was kicked about five times, leaving two small holes, by a male who was tall of skinny build and dark hair, wearing a blue/black coat.

At 4.17pm on Tuesday, July 8 there was a report of a small hall in a window at St John’s Church, Nottingham Road, which may have been caused by an air rifle.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail [email protected].

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Hucknall Police are also holding beat surgeries at Keycraft Garden Centre on Watnall Road on Tuesday, July 22 from 2pm to 3pm and at Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road on Wednesday, July 30 from 10am to 11am.