White gold, sapphire and diamond bracelet stolen in Sherwood burglary

Officers are appealing for information after a white gold, sapphire and diamond bracelet were stolen in a burglary in Sherwood.

It happened on July 31 at around 4.35pm on Hartington Road.

Hartington Road. Pic: Google Images.

Two people were seen wearing dark puffa style jackets, with one man carrying a distinctive yellow bag on his back.

A bracelet was stolen.

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire man charged with cocktail of offences after ‘dangerous driving’ incident

It is described as 18-Carat white gold, sapphire and diamond bracelet containing 40 invisible set, princess cut sapphires.

It also contains 120 pave set round cut diamonds.

If anyone has any information call 101 quoting incident number 581 of 31 July 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: POLICE WANT TO SPEAK TO THIS MAN IN CONNECTION WITH AN ARSON ATTACK