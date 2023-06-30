The incident happened on Wigwam Lane, between 5pm on Friday, June 23, and 7am on Monday, June 26,

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

Windows were smashed on a camper van/horse box in Hucknall

Some males wearing balaclavas attempted to steal a Honda scooter from Moseley Road, Annesley, on Tuesday, June 6, at about 3pm, causing damage to the steering lock.

A property on Vine Terrace, Hucknall, was broken into between 7pm on Friday, June 16 and 8am the following day and two Cannondale push bikes were stolen, one coloured black, the other black, white and green.

A white Iveco van was stolen from Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, sometime between Tuesday, June 20 and June 23.

A dash-cam was stolen after a Peugeot 108 on Papplewick Lane, Hucknall was broken into overnight on Wednesday, June 21.

A cable reel and cable was stolen from the rear of a trailer at Ben Arran House on Wigwam Lane, on Thursday, June 22, between 6.15am and 6.40am.

A white Mercedes parked on Wighay Road, Hucknall, had its front offside tyre damaged, sometime between June 23 and June 26.

A grey Ford Focus parked on Buckingham Avenue, Hucknall was keyed on two doors, between 9.30pm on Sunday, June 25, and 10.30am the following day.

A male aged 35-40 with a beard was recorded crossing the road and approaching a house on Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall, and trying the front door handle, but failing to gain access, on June 26, at about 11.20am.

Some garden furniture and cushions were stolen from a property on St Patricks Road, Hucknall, between 8pm on June 26 and 1pm Wednesday, June 28.

An abandoned building on Allen Street, Hucknall, was broken into over night on June 26. Damage caused to the access doors.