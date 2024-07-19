Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was vandalised while parked on private driveway in Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 11.30pm on Monday, July 15 and 8.30am on Tuesday, July 16 at a property on Leen Valley Way when the back window and the rear passenger windows were smashed on a white Hyundai CDV.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight betweem Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, a shed was broken into in Voce Gardens and lights were moved from the garden into the shed to aid a search, although nothing was reported stolen

Police are appealing for information after a car was vandalised on Leen Valley Way. Photo: Google

Between 7.45pm and 8.45pm, a black/blue BMW 530d was stolen from outside the Vaadi restaurant on Annesley Road.

Between 8pm on Friday, July 12 and 8.45am on Saturday, July 13, a number plate was stolen from a black Nissan Navara on Watnall Road and a second set of number plates was put on the car.

Between 11.30pm on Saturday, July 13 and 1pm on Sunday, July 14, an attempt was made to break into two Volkswagen Transporter vans on Papplewick Lane, damaging a door in both cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 10pm on Tuesday, July 16 and 7am on Wednesday, July 17, the window was smashed on one side of a Citroen Dispatch van on Wighay Road.

Around 7.45pm on Tuesday, July 16, a shopping bag containing a pink leather purse with a silver buckle was stolen, either inside or when leaving, the Tesco Extra store on Ashgate Road.

At 9.57pm on Sunday, July 14, someone kicked and damaged a fence on Hillcrest Drive.

Around 3am on Monday, July 15, in Turner Street, a grey Volkswagen Tiguan car had a wing mirror dislodged and the bonnet badly dented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 6.37pm on Thursday, July 11, two males walking through an alleyway next to a bungalow were banging on the conservatory windows and kicking at the fencing of a property on Polperro Way.

At 3.46pm on Wednesday, July 17 July, there was a report of two youths in dark clothing and no helmets, riding around at high speed on a red-and-white off-road bike on Washdyke Lane and on a park where children were playing.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call 101.