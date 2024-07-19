Windows smashed as car parked on Hucknall driveway is vandalised
The incident happened between 11.30pm on Monday, July 15 and 8.30am on Tuesday, July 16 at a property on Leen Valley Way when the back window and the rear passenger windows were smashed on a white Hyundai CDV.
Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.
Overnight betweem Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, a shed was broken into in Voce Gardens and lights were moved from the garden into the shed to aid a search, although nothing was reported stolen
Between 7.45pm and 8.45pm, a black/blue BMW 530d was stolen from outside the Vaadi restaurant on Annesley Road.
Between 8pm on Friday, July 12 and 8.45am on Saturday, July 13, a number plate was stolen from a black Nissan Navara on Watnall Road and a second set of number plates was put on the car.
Between 11.30pm on Saturday, July 13 and 1pm on Sunday, July 14, an attempt was made to break into two Volkswagen Transporter vans on Papplewick Lane, damaging a door in both cases.
Between 10pm on Tuesday, July 16 and 7am on Wednesday, July 17, the window was smashed on one side of a Citroen Dispatch van on Wighay Road.
Around 7.45pm on Tuesday, July 16, a shopping bag containing a pink leather purse with a silver buckle was stolen, either inside or when leaving, the Tesco Extra store on Ashgate Road.
At 9.57pm on Sunday, July 14, someone kicked and damaged a fence on Hillcrest Drive.
Around 3am on Monday, July 15, in Turner Street, a grey Volkswagen Tiguan car had a wing mirror dislodged and the bonnet badly dented.
At 6.37pm on Thursday, July 11, two males walking through an alleyway next to a bungalow were banging on the conservatory windows and kicking at the fencing of a property on Polperro Way.
At 3.46pm on Wednesday, July 17 July, there was a report of two youths in dark clothing and no helmets, riding around at high speed on a red-and-white off-road bike on Washdyke Lane and on a park where children were playing.
Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call 101.