Witnesses sought after Hucknall teen threw stones at house and cars broken into

The incident happened at at 3.05pm on Saturday, May 28 and involved a young male aged around 14 years-old.
Police also need help with two other incidents.
At around 6.40pm on May 28 in Recreation Road, Annesley a grassed area was ridden over by six bikers with some riders not wearing crash helmets.
And overnight between Sunday, May 29 and Monday May 30 two cars on Holbeck Road – a Mercedes A class and a BMW 1 Series – broken into and searched and two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen.
If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity or any CCTV footage that may be of help, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected], call the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.