Woman, 20, arrested after police officer 'spat at' in Hucknall

A police car was also damaged on Albert Street in Hucknall

Officers in Hucknall attended reports of an argument between a man and a woman in the town.

As they were speaking to a woman on Albert Street at around 4.50am on Saturday (September 25), it is reported that the handle of a police car door was broken and an officer was spat at.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.

Acting Sergeant David Nicholson, of Nottinghamshire Police’s prisoner handling team, said: “Officers work tirelessly to respond quickly to reports and keep the public safe.

“It is appalling to hear reports of officers facing such behaviour and it is not part of the job for officers to expect this response when they’re simply trying to help.