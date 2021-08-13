Woman arrested after police officer assaulted in Hucknall

An officer was left with swelling, bruising and with a cut to the eye after being assaulted by the woman whom they were trying to calm down.

The woman was reported to have become violent and caused damage to a property before police were called.

Police attended and as she was beginning to calm down it’s believed she suddenly launched at another woman inside the property.

A woman has been arrested following the incident

The officer intervened to keep the woman safe and as a result suffered a punch to the hand and was left with a cut to the eye.

The woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and criminal damage following the incident in Nabbs Lane at around 4.45am on Thursday, August 12.

She has since been released under investigation.

Inspector Mark Dickson said: “Officers work day in and day out to keep the public safe and it is so saddening when this is met with violence towards them.

“It is unacceptable that an officer, in the course of their duties, should have to face being assaulted and we would make it absolutely clear that it is not part of the job to expect this.

“We will look to take firm action and deal appropriately with anyone who assaults officers or any other emergency worker, and we would warn those who behave in such a way that this is dealt with seriously by the courts.

“A woman was arrested and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.