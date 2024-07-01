Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former accounts manager has appeared in court after stealing nearly £27,000 from her former employers.

Louise Pitt, aged 36, created a series of duplicate invoices for legitimate payments to local companies before substituting their payment details for hers.

The deception was discovered by Pitt’s Bulwell-based employer on May 31 last year, when she was away on her honeymoon.

Pitt, who had submitted a total of 13 invoices totalling £26,979, attended a voluntary police interview on June 15, where she initially answered ‘no comment’ to all questions put to her.

Pitt was handed a suspended sentence at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: National World

She returned to Bulwell Police Station several days later and made a full and frank admission about what she had done.

Pitt, of Brisbane Drive, Stapleford, later pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday she was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

She also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and instructed to pay back all the money she stole – starting with a lump sum of £16,000 within 28 days.

She will then have to pay back a minimum of £250 a month until the debt is cleared.

The court heard from Pitt’s former employer about the devastating impact her actions had on the business – bringing it to the brink of collapse.

In mitigation, Pitt’s counsel explained how her client was previously of good character and had used much of the money to buy painkillers to treat an ongoing medical condition.

Her client was, she said, ‘remorseful and thoroughly ashamed of her actions’.

She added the Pitt was ‘committed to paying back every penny she had stolen’.

Police Investigator Oliver Wells, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This brazen deception had a significant impact on a local employer that was left struggling to fill a hole in its finances.

“I am pleased that the suspect in this case quickly owned up to her offending and that criminal proceedings have now come to an end.