Woman mugged on Hucknall street corner and gold chain stolen

A woman had a gold chain stolen from around her neck after being mugged on a street corner in Hucknall.

The incident happened at 7.08am on Tuesday, July 1 at the corner of Yew Tree Road and Spruce Grove.

A female was attacked by white male in his 20s, around 5ft 6in, slim build, and wearing a black hoodie, black joggers and black trainers.

He had followed the female as she walked from the park, passed her, then turned and attacked her and grabbed the chain from around her neck before running off towards Cherry Avenue.

The woman was mugged on the corner of Yew Tree Drive and Spruce Grove. Photo: Google

The chain was white and yellow gold with a picture shrine on it.

It snapped in the attack with part of it falling to the ground.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information on this incident and other recently reported incidents in Hucknall.

At some point between the morning of Friday, June 27 and 10.52am on Monday, June 30, a shed was broken into at the allotments on Wood Lane, and some tools and a grass cutter were stolen.

Some time between Saturday June 28 and Tuesday, July 1, a shed was broken into at the Butlers Hill allotments on Story Gardens and a lawnmower, strimmer and rotavator stolen.

Between 6pm on Friday, July 27 and 12.30pm on Monday, June 30, a silver Ford Focus was stolen from Ogle Street.

Between midnight and 3.21am on Tuesday, July 1, a Ring door bell was stolen from a property on Watnall Road.

At 4pm on Thursday, June 26, three white males threw a stone at the windscreen of a car on Farleys Lane before heading towards Titchfield Park – it is thought they were from Holgate Academy, one had curly hair, one had his hood up and one had a Nike backpack, one was around 14 or 15 years-old, the other two around 11 or 12.

At 10.58pm on Saturday, June 28 there was a report of off-road bikes being ridden around the areas of the town amid suspicions that they were dealing drugs.

At 1.09am on Sunday, June 29, a drunk female was trying to get into a flat on High Street, kicking at the door and refusing to leave – she was described as white, 4ft 10in, slim with black medium-length hair, wearing a black top, short black shorts, and carrying a white handbag.

At 1.56pm on Sunday, June 29, there was a report of five or six youngsters, male and female all aged between 13 and 15 years-old, on a grassed area in Kersall Gardens, being rowdy, swearing a lot and smoking cannabis.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents shoud email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Hucknall Police are holding beat surgeries at Keycraft Garden Centre on Watnall Road on Tuesday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 22 from 2pm to 3pm on both days, and at Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road on Wednesday, July 30 from 10am to 11am.