Woman slashed husband of 37 years with two knives for looking at porn on phone

Lynne Franks became irate when she spotted smutty pop-up adverts appearing on his phone while he played a video game, on August 14, last year.

David Allen, prosecuting, said Franks hurled his phone across the room and threw his cup of tea into the garden, but their neighbour thought nothing of it as they “heard arguments on a nearly daily basis”.

Franks lunged at him with a kitchen knife and a bread knife, slashing his arms, legs and neck, before telling him: “You're not going to live today – I'm going to kill you.”

Nottingham Crown Court.

Her husband was backed into a corner, and using a knife sharpener to defend himself, when she stabbed him in the stomach.

Franks also struck him with a fitness bar, before chasing him into the toilet and then the dining room.

When police arrived and asked her why she stabbed her husband of 37 years, Franks said: “Because he has dirty pictures of women's parts all over his phone.”

She later told an officer: “I marked him with a knife,” but later said she didn’t mean to cause serious injury.

Her husband, who was left with marks to his hands, neck, back and arms, declined to provide a statement and doesn’t ask for a restraining order.

Franks, of Stockhill Circus, Nottingham, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

James Horne, mitigating, said Franks, of previous good character, “poses a high degree of risk to her husband, but not to the wider public”.

Sentencing, Judge John Sampson told Franks the offence attracts a sentence of up to 18 months’ custody, but noted her behaviour was out of character and she was remorseful.

He said: “This was a sustained attack and extremely distressing – and there is a risk, given the nature of your relationship, it will occur again.”

