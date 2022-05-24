Woman who stole from cash from memorial fund for Bulwell baby is jailed

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Chanel Bailey had contacted the mother of a two-year-old Bulwell girl via Facebook as the toddler battled a brain tumour, which later claimed her life.

Bailey said she wanted to help raise money to send the little girl to Germany for treatment.

A sponsored walk was organised by the landlady of the Moon & Stars pub in Bulwell.

Chanel Bailey has been jailed for two years and three months

Bailey also announced plans to shave her head to raise money for the same cause.

But instead, she never had her head shaved and instead stole £100 from the event.

The court heard Bailey also raised £1,000 in memory of another baby girl but then again made off with the money.

In total, 28 people donated to the cause but Bailey kept the money for herself.

The court heard she withdrew £935 from the crowdfunding account on January 21, 2020.

Bailey, of Martinmass Close, Lenton, appeared at in court for sentencing on May 23, having previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and theft.

She was jailed for two years and three months.

Inspector Christopher Jury, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Chanel Bailey took advantage of her victims' pain and the charitable spirit of many people, just so she could treat herself on other people’s hard-earned money.

“The deception was cunning and manipulative and I am pleased the courts recognised this.