Women arrested after police officers assaulted in Mansfield and Hucknall

Officers were attending reports of a disturbance in Selwyn Street, Mansfield when, following allegations of continued aggressive behaviour, they arrested a woman on suspicion of breaching the peace.

As they were making the arrest, just before 9.40pm yesterday (Friday, September 24), it is then alleged an officer was kicked to the leg and the 47-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Later that evening, officers in Hucknall attended reports of an argument between a man and a woman.

Two women have been arrested for separate incidents

As they were speaking to a woman in Albert Street at around 4.50am this morning (Saturday, September 25), it is reported that the handle of a police car door was broken and an officer was spat at.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.

They both remain in custody.

Acting Sergeant David Nicholson, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Prisoner Handling Team, said: “Officers work tirelessly to respond quickly to reports and keep the public safe.

“It is appalling to hear reports of officers facing such behaviour and it is not part of the job for officers to expect this response when they’re simply trying to help.

“Reports of assaults on emergency workers are taken very seriously and when we receive allegations of this happening we will investigate thoroughly.”