Worksop man helped himself to fuel at five filling stations

A Worksop man who filled up his tank at five petrol stations then drove off without paying tested positive for cocaine when he was caught.

Dale Stanley helped himself to £148 of free fuel at local garages, on April 9, 11, 15, and 28, and May 6, while driving a car with no insurance.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said Stanley had been doing well since his release from custody, but a new relationship went "slightly wrong" and he started drinking.

"The only thing that keeps him going is his children," she said.

Stanley, 26, of Osberton View, admitted the offences, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: "The sort of behaviour you have carried out cince April 9, through to yesterday, is that of someone who doesn't give any thought to other people.

"It's serious because, a. it's dishonest, and b. because people who work hard for a living are being deprived of an income."

He handed Stanley an 18 week curfew, from 8pm to 6am, and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He also ordered him to pay compensation for the fuel, with £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.