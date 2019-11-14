Worksop man stole in a bid to feed himself

A Worksop man who stole four T-shirts from Boyes didn't have enough money to feed himself and pay his rent, a court heard.

Givanni Bearder was stopped as he left the Bridge Place store, on September 14.

"At the time of these offences he was in sheltered accommodation," said Morgan Hogarth, in mitigation.

"He has been signed off sick from work and is currently on Universal Credit.

"He didn't have enough money to feed himself and pay his rent."

The court heard the theft put him in breach of a conditional discharge, imnposed in August for possession of mamba.

Bearder, 21, of Keswick Road, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £60, with a £32 surcharge.

